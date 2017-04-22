Azerbaijani oil prices for Apr. 17-21

2017-04-22 13:49

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 22

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $54.41 per barrel on Apr. 17-21 or $1.79 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $55.58 per barrel, while the lowest price was $53.24 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $50.74 per barrel on Apr. 17-21 or $2.15 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $52.01 per barrel and the lowest price was $49.18 per barrel on Apr. 17-21.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $52.57 per barrel on Apr. 17-21 or $2.29 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $53.5 per barrel and the lowest price was $50.46 during the reporting period.