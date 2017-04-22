Iran VP: transportation of high importance in ties with Georgia

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 22



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iran’s First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri has said that Tehran and Tbilisi share common viewpoints on regional and international issues, highlighting the key role of North-South corridor in the regional cooperation.



Addressing a joint press conference with visiting Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili in Tehran April 22, Jahangiri said that the ground for expansion of economic, political and cultural cooperation between the two countries has been paved, IRNA news agency reported.



Briefing reporters about the topics of discussion during his meeting with Georgian Premier Giorgi Kvirikashvili this morning, Jahangiri said that the most important topic was the issue of linking the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea through the north-south transportation corridor.



According to the official, the issue of the synchronizing the power grids of Russia, Georgia and Iran was also discussed during the meeting.



Jahangiri further touched upon the banking ties and called for the expansion of cooperation in the banking sector.

The sides also inked three MoUs on cooperation in the fields of sports, agriculture, IT during the meeting today.



Giorgi Kvirikashvili has arrived in Tehran to discuss the issues of mututal interest with high-ranking Iranian officials.



The visit comes following Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s regional tour to the three countries of Turkmenistan, Georgia and Kyrgyzstan over the past week.