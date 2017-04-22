Baku to host 1st Azerbaijani-Arab business forum

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 22

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Baku will host the first Azerbaijani-Arab business forum in October, said Elshan Rahimov, chairman of the “Cooperation of Azerbaijan and Arab countries” Public Association.

Rahimov made the remarks during the ceremony dedicated to the presentation of the Public Association.

He said that more than 300 entrepreneurs from Arab countries will participate in the forum. Rahimov added that the Association plans to hold such events annually.

Attraction of investments and expansion of trade in the current economic situation contributes to increased competition between states, he said.

Rahimov noted that guided by certain goals of the head of state on attracting foreign investments, the new organization will make efforts to become a part of this process, establish close contacts with businesses of Arab countries that have big financial resources.