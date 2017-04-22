“Cooperation of Azerbaijan and Arab Countries” Public Association created in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

2017-04-22 15:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan



Trend:



The “Cooperation of Azerbaijan and Arab Countries” Public Association has been created in Azerbaijan. The association was presented to public in Baku on Apr. 22.



Opening the event, the association’s Chairman Elshan Rahimov noted that the political will of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev plays an important role in the formation of the friendly relations existing between Azerbaijan and Arab countries.



Rahimov said that high-level reciprocal visits in recent years between Azerbaijan and Arab countries, expansion of cooperation between businesses, increasing tourist flow to Azerbaijan create favorable conditions for the development of relations.



He emphasized that the decision to create the “Cooperation of Azerbaijan and Arab Countries” Public Association and its state registration are timed to President Ilham Aliyev’s initiative that 2017 has been declared the Year of Islamic Solidarity in Azerbaijan, and Baku’s hosting the Islamic Solidarity Games in May.



Rahimov also noted that the aim of establishment of the Association, in which, along with Azerbaijani businessmen, entrepreneurs from Arab countries will also be represented, is the strengthening of economic

partnership between Azerbaijan and Arab countries through the promotion of mutual trade and investment, development of friendly relations between the states.



“For this, the Association intends to use various methods, including: ensuring dialogue between potential business partners, analyzing and informing about investment prospects, preparing business projects, assessing the business environment, organizing educational work among businessmen on advantages and benefits, organizing specialized exhibitions, business forums, business events, reciprocal visits.



The “Cooperation of Azerbaijan and Arab countries” Public Association by establishing close cooperation with similar organizations, especially with the Turkish-Arab Association for Economic and Strategic Cooperation, will provide its members with an even wider range of services,” he added.



Rahimov stressed that the current economic conditions increase competition between the countries in terms of attracting investments and expanding trade ties.



He noted that from this point of view, the goals set by the Azerbaijani president are taken as a basis in attracting investments to the country, adding that the newly created organization will make efforts to become a party to this process.



He also noted that close contacts will be established with representatives of business circles of Arab countries that have rich financial resources, and said that the organization will play the role of a business platform.



In the end, Rahimov invited entrepreneurs and representatives of business circles to join the “Cooperation of Azerbaijan and Arab Countries” Public Association.



“We will build our activities on the principles of high professionalism and justify the trust of the members of the association,” he said.



Then, the Chairman of the Turkish-Arab Association for Economic and Strategic Cooperation Muhammed Al Adil said that Azerbaijan, being a brotherly country, is a very important part of the Turkic world.



He noted that the time has come to build new bridges between Azerbaijan and the Arab world.



“We intend to promote all the opportunities of Azerbaijan, in particular its business, investment, tourism opportunities in the Arab countries,” he said. “I therefore congratulate you on the creation of the “Cooperation of Azerbaijan and Arab Countries” Public Association. This will be a very important and strategic cooperation for us.”



He went to add that Azerbaijan causes interest in the Arab world, first of all, that is due to the existence of common history and culture.



“Secondly, during the Soviet period, Azerbaijan was kept away from the Arab countries, we lived in complete estrangement,” he said. “Now we must strive to further expand the ties between our peoples. From this point of view, the creation of the “Cooperation of Azerbaijan and Arab Countries” Public Association will be a great start.”



A memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the “Cooperation of Azerbaijan and Arab Countries” Public Association and Turkish-Arab Association for Economic and Strategic Cooperation was also signed at the event.