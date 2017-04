Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-04-22

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 22

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.0004 manats, or 0.0235 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70236 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate April 10 1.7031 April 17 1.7026 April 11 1.7031 April 18 1.7026 April 12 1.7029 April 19 1.7022 April 13 1.7029 April 20 1.7022 April 14 1.7026 April 21 1.7022 Average weekly 1.70292 Average weekly 1.70236

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0162 manats or 0.896 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.81904 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate April 10 1.8029 April 17 1.8080 April 11 1.8033 April 18 1.8124 April 12 1.8058 April 19 1.8246 April 13 1.8175 April 20 1.8260 April 14 1.8075 April 21 1.8242 Average weekly 1.8074 Average weekly 1.81904

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0004 manats or 0.085 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.46484 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate April 10 0.4568 April 17 0.4680 April 11 0.4566 April 18 0.4593 April 12 0.4600 April 19 0.4655 April 13 0.4668 April 20 0.4638 April 14 0.4645 April 21 0.4676 Average weekly 0.46094 Average weekly 0.46484

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 0.0032 manats or 0.183 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2181.88116 manats.