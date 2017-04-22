Azerbaijani business delegation to visit Arab countries in July

2017-04-22 17:04 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 22

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

A mission of Azerbaijani businessmen will visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE in July to establish business ties, Chairman of the “Cooperation of Azerbaijan and Arab Countries” Public Association Elshan Rahimov said at a ceremony dedicated to the presentation of this organization.

He said that the mission’s visits, which will be organized by the public association, will not be limited to these three countries, and it is also planned to visit other Arab countries in the future.

“We have no plans to hold forums within the framework of these visits,” Rahimov said. “In this case, our task is to organize meetings with representatives of chambers of commerce and business circles of Arab countries.”

“In general, we want not only to attract the attention of Arab investors to Azerbaijan, but also to ensure our entrepreneurs’ access to the Arab countries,” he added. “At the state level, good relations have been established between Azerbaijan and the Arab countries, but our task is to establish direct contacts with the businessmen of these countries.”