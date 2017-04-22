Central Asian nations keen to join Iran’s Chabahar project

Central Asian countries are keen to join Iran’s Chabahar Port project in Gulf of Oman, the Head of General Department of CIS and Caucasus Countries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Gholamreza Bagheri Moghaddam told IRNA Apr. 21.

Bagheri said the Central Asian countries want to have their own terminals in the Chabahar Port and the Bandar Abbas Port, which is located on the shore of the Persian Gulf.

Iran, India and Afghanistan have an agreement on the Chabahar project. India has already invested about $230 million in the project to develop Chabahar, according to Iran’s Minister of Transportation Abbas Akhoundi.

Bandar Abbas is connected to Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan via a railroad, inaugurated several years ago, but hasn’t been operational yet.

Bagheri also said that Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan both agreed to facilitate visa issuing for Iranian truck drivers.