13 PKK terrorists killed in southeast Turkey operations

2017-04-23 02:49 | www.trend.az | 0

Thirteen PKK terrorists were killed during ongoing counter-terrorism operations in southeastern provinces since the last two days, Anadolu reported.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said anti-PKK operations had been carried out in the provinces of Sirnak, Hakkari, Bingol, Diyarbakir and Tunceli between Friday and Saturday.

Three terrorists were killed in southeastern Sirnak province and eight others were killed in the province's Uludere district, it said.

In southeastern Hakkari's Cukurca district, two more terrorists, suspected of preparing an attack on a military base, were killed.

In southeastern Diyarbakir's Lice district, a PKK collaborator was captured.

In eastern Tunceli’s Nazimiye region, two caves were detected.

Turkish armed forces also seized several weapons and ammunition, including RPG-7 artillery, AK-47s, grenades, improvised explosive devices, cartridges, ammonium nitrate and various food supplies from the region.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU -- resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.