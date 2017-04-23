Hundreds protest in northern UK against authorities construction plans

2017-04-23 05:06 | www.trend.az | 0

At least 200 people rallied in the northern UK county of Northumberland protesting against the plans of local authorities to construct thousands of houses in the green belt area, Sputnik reported.

In March, Northumberland County Council granted outline planning permissions for construction of 2,400 homes, as well as for education and leisure camps in local settlements such as Ponteland and Dissington Garden Village

The Evening Chronicle newspaper reported on Saturday that hundreds of protesters opposing the development plans rallied carrying banners reading "Porteland Residents Say No to Building on the Green Belt" and "Hands Off the Green Belt."

The newspaper added that the rally was organized by the Ponteland Green Belt Group and was supported by the residents of Northumberland villages.