Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan

2017-04-23 09:58 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 23

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 114 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry April 23.

Armenians were using 82-millimeter mortars.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless heights in Ijevan district, in Barekamavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless heights in Noyemberyan district, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd district and on nameless heights in Krasnoselsk district subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Jafarli, Gaymagli, Gushchu Ayrim, Kamarli villages of Gazakh district, in Alibeyli, Kokhanebi and Aghbulag villages of Tovuz district and on nameless heights in Gadabay district.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Terter district, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand district, Gorgan, Ashaghi Veysalli and Ashaghi Seyidahmedli villages of Fuzuli district, as well as from positions located on nameless heights in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.