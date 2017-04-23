Iran calls for intelligence co-op with Afghanistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 23

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani has called for expansion of intelligence cooperation with neighboring Afghanistan aimed at strengthening fight against terrorism.

In a telephone conversation with National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar last night, Shamkhani said that accelerating intelligence and security cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan will contribute to protecting stability and security in both countries, IRNA news agency reported.

Shamkhani further condemned a recent terrorist attack by Taliban on a military base in Afghanistan and expressed his sympathy for the victims of the terror attack.

He also accused some regional countries of destabilizing Afghanistan and weakening its security structure in order to pave the ground for transferring defeated terrorists from Syria and Iraq to this country.

Afghanistan’s defense ministry has announced that at least 100 Afghan soldiers were killed or wounded following the Taliban attack on the army base near the city of Mazar-e Sharif in northern Balkh province on Friday.