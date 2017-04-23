China, Germany to participate in Iran’s electric railway project

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 23

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

China and Germany will take part in a project of electrifying the railroad linking Tehran to the holy northeastern city of Mashhad, Iran, the Iranian deputy minister of transportation, Saeed Mohammadzadeh, said.

Mohammadzadeh, who heads Iranian Railways company, said that China has agreed to provide $2 billion in loans for the project, Mehr news agency reported Apr. 23.

He further said that talks are underway with the Chinese side regarding the issue, expressing hope that the talks will be concluded within one week.

Iran is expected to receive the Chinese finance for the project in May, he added.

Mohammadzadeh also said that Germany’s Siemens will provide the electric locomotives for project.

The technical issues regarding the contract have been finalized between the Iranian and German sides, he added.

The Iranian counterpart of Siemens for locomotive manufacturing is Mapna group.

The electrification project is planned to be implemented in less than four years.

The project, headed by a consortium which sees MAPNA Group at its head, aims to electrify the 926 km railway from Tehran to the city of Mashhad, Iran’s primary pilgrimage site which attracts tens of millions of visitors each year.

The project envisages reforms and construction of the current Tehran-Mashhad railroad for trains with 200km/h speed, electric railroad for trains with 250km/h speed and purchase of 70 electric locomotives.