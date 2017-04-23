Baku hosts AURA open championship in rhythmic gymnastics (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The AURA open championship in rhythmic gymnastics was held in the START sports and entertainment complex in Baku April 23.

Azerbaijan’s national anthem was played in the beginning of the championship.

Sixty gymnasts from the country’s Serhedci Olympic Sports Complex, the Republican complex sports school, the Sports Society of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Gomrukchu Sports Club, Kurdamir district, participated in the competitions.

The gymnasts performed with a ball, ribbon, hoop and clubs and without an object in A, B and C groups. The gymnasts were also involved in group exercises.

The competition winners were awarded in the end of the competition.