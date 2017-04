Turkey’s consulate general in Greece attacked

2017-04-23 15:01 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 23

Trend:

A group of individuals attacked Turkey’s consulate general in the Greek city of Thessaloniki April 23 morning, Anadolu agency reported.

The individuals threw two Molotov cocktails to the policemen guarding the building, the agency reported.

According to the agency, no one was injured and no material damage was inflicted.

Other circumstances of the incident are not reported.