Iranian MPs to decide on limiting capital punishment

2017-04-23 16:33 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 23

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian parliament’s judiciary commission has agreed with a proposal on the abolition of death penalty for a group of convicts of drug-related crimes.

Under the bill, the drug-related death penalty will be abolished except for those involved in organized and armed narcotics offenses, Mehr news agency reported.

According to the bill, this group of convicts will face at least 25 years in jail instead of execution.

However, the bill still needs to pass the parliament and move through Guardian Council, the country’s constitutional watchdog body, in order to become a law.