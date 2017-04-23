Melenchon gaining most votes in three French overseas regions

In the overseas collectivity of Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Melenchon gained 35.45 percent of the votes, far-right Marine Le Pen came in second with 18.16 percent, centrist Emmanuel Macron had 17.97 percent, center-right Francois Fillon got 9.32 percent, Sputnik reported.

Melenchon reportedly appeared to have received 27.36 percent of the votes in Martinique and 24.72 percent in French Guiana, finishing first in both cases.

In Guadeloupe, Macron received 30.32 percent of the votes, while Melenchon was in second place with 23.99 percent of the votes, Fillon was in third place with 14.87 percent and Le Pen had 13.47 percent of the votes.

French media are prohibited by the law from publishing any preliminary results until the last polling stations are closed. First results from the French Interior Ministry may appear after 7 or 8 p.m. Paris time (17:00 or 18:00 GMT).