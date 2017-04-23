Iranian scientist wins Huber Prize

Tehran, Iran, April 23

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iranian scientist Dr. Kaveh Madani from London Imperial College’s Centre for Environmental Policy has received the Huber Civil Engineering Research Prize of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), Mehr news agency reported April 23.

The Walter L. Huber Civil Engineering Research Prize (also known as the Huber Award) is considered as the highest level mid-career research prize in civil engineering and is awarded for outstanding achievements and contributions in research with respect to all disciplines of civil engineering.

The ASCE has said Madani received this prize “for groundbreaking research in developing methods for the allocation of scarce water resources merging conflict-resolution and game-theoretic concepts for application to complex water resources systems.” The award selection committee of ASCE particularly noted his “outstanding leadership in the application of systems analysis to environmental, water and energy resource problems.”

Dr. Madani is known internationally for the successful integration of game theory into traditional water resources management. Last year, he received the Arne Richter Award for Outstanding Young Scientists from the European Geosciences Union (EGU) for his “fundamental contributions to integrating game theory and decision analysis into conventional water resources management”, making him the first Imperial recipient of a union-level award from EGU.