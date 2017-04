Turnout in French presidential vote 1st round 69.42%

The turnout in the first round of the French presidential election was 69.42 percent at 5 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT), the French Interior Ministry's data showed Sunday, Sputnik reported.

According to the data, the turnout for the first round of the presidential election in 2012 at the same hour was 70.59 percent, while in 2007 it was 73.87 percent and in 2002 — 58.45 percent.