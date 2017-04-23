Rouhani: Ill-wishers trying to prevent Iran’s path of success

President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that Iran is now paving the path of success and progress as ill-wishers are trying to create obstacles to hinder such advances, IRNA reported.

President Rouhani made the remarks duing inaugural ceremony of a number of industrial projects via video conference on Sunday.

'We should take advantage of the sound atmosphere created mainly after the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to boost the country's economy and industry in the province,' he said.

Trade exchanges have been eased and big ships have now berthed at the Iranian ports to load and unload commodities which mean grounds for export of our products are well-prepared, Rouhani said.

Referring to the upcoming presidential elections, President Rouhani said it is 'our duty to encourage people to go to the ballot boxes and we hope to witness another epic' much greater than the former round of presidential election campaign.