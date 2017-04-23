Co-op within Azerbaijan-Turkey-Russia format to strengthen stability in region – FM (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr.23

The cooperation within the trilateral Azerbaijan-Turkey-Russia format can strengthen the stability in South Caucasus region, said Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The minister’s remarks came as a response to the question of Elkhan Alasgarov, PhD, head of the expert council of the Baku International Policy and Security Network (Baku Network) on the sidelines of the Russian Press Council Conference that is underway in Alanya Apr. 23-26.

Cavusoglu noted that Turkey has high level relations with Azerbaijan and good relationship with Russia.

He expressed confidence that the trilateral Azerbaijan-Turkey-Russia format will be a positive example of cooperation between the three countries.

Currently, there are a number of trilateral formats in the region: Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey, Azerbaijan-Turkey-Iran and Azerbaijan-Turkey-Turkmenistan.

Earlier, during the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Azerbaijan, Turkey and Russia could form a trilateral mechanism of cooperation, adding that there is quite a positive attitude to this both in Moscow and Ankara.