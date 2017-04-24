Le Pen tailing Macron in French presidential election (UPDATING)

01:53 (GMT+4) Marine Le Pen is tailing Emmanuel Macron in French presidential election, Interior Ministry said.

Presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is tailing her rival Emmanuel Macron in French presidential election, according to data by Interior Ministry.

According to the ministry's figures revealed at 10 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT), Macron leads with 23.40 percent of votes, while far-right candidate Marine Le Pen gained the support of 22.62 percent of French voters.

At the same time center-right Francois Fillon has 19.81 percent, while left-wing Jean-Luc Melenchon has 18.62 percent.

00:07 (GMT+4) French far-right presidential candidate and National Front leader Marine Le Pen is leading in the election with 24.10 percent of votes, according to Interior Ministry's preliminary data as over 50 percent of votes have been counted, Sputnik reported.

Independent centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron has gained 22.44 percent as of the data up to date.

The Republicans' candidate Francois Fillon has already received 19.57 percent of French citizens' votes in his favor, according to the preliminary data.

Macron and Le Pen apparently make it into the second round of the presidential vote.

22:36 (GMT+4) French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is leading in the vote with 24.15 percent of votes, according to the Interior Ministry's first preliminary data. Independent candidate Emmunuel Macron gains 21.43 percent.

The Republicans' candidate Francois Fillon got 20.34 percent of French citizens' votes, according to the first preliminary data after 3.76 million votes were counted. Left-wing Jean-Luc Melenchon got 17.96 percent of the votes, according to the data.

Meanwhile, the French TF1 broadcaster reported that both Macron and Le Pen gain 23 percent of votes in the first round of the French pelection, thus, make it into the second round of voting. The media outlet also suggested that Melenchon and Fillon would both get 19 percent.

Exit polls conducted by a Belgian broadcaster have showed earlier in the day that Le Pen and Macron run neck-and-neck with the latest showing that the independent candidate may get some 26 percent of votes, white 23 percent of French citizens support the National Front leader.

At 7 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT) the voting ended as the polling stations across France closed. Extension until 18:00 GMT is possible in some big cities. French media were prohibited by the law from publishing any preliminary results until the last polling stations were closed.

The French residents chose from 11 candidates in the first round, but only two of them will make it to the second round on May 7, which will be held if nobody gets support of more than half of voters.