French presidential hopeful Le Pen wins some 5% of votes in Paris

2017-04-24 05:02 | www.trend.az | 0

French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, who succeeded to finish second in the first round of the presidential vote, gathered support of less than 5 percent of voters living in the country's capital, the French Interior Ministry said Sunday after 100 percent of ballots cast in the French capital have been counted, Sputnik reported.

According to the ministry's figures, Le Pen was backed by 4.99 percent of Paris residents, while her rival in the second round Emmanuel Macron was supported by 34.83 percent of the local residents.

In Paris Le Pen's result has been surpassed not only be Macron, but also by center-right candidate Francois Fillon, left-wing Jean-Luc Melenchon, as well as by Benoit Hamon, the nominee of the Socialist party.