10 soldiers killed in road blast in northern Somalia

2017-04-24 07:04 | www.trend.az | 0

At least ten soldiers were killed and more than eight others were wounded after a road blast targeted a military vehicle in northern Somalia on Sunday, officials said, Anadolu reported.

Senior military official Osman Ali Adan told Anadolu agency over the phone that a military vehicle carrying soldiers were hit by a massive blast on the outskirts of Galgala hills on Sunday.

Galgala is located some 40 kilometers from Bosaso, the capital of the Bari region in Puntland state.

"We have confirmed that 10 soldiers were killed and 8 others were wounded after our military vehicle hit a landmine. Three wounded soldiers are in critical condition and have been rushed to Bosaso hospitals for treatment," Adan said.

Terror group al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Abdirahman Farah, Galgala police commissioner, confirmed the incident and the death toll to Anadolu agency, saying that the police were conducting a security operation in the area.

"Victims were military soldiers heading to Bosaso from Galgala. An operation is underway after the attack," he said.

Somalia's semi-autonomous northern region of Puntland forces were confronted al-Shabaab several times in Galgala hills, once known as a al-Shabaab stronghold.