US, Japanese leaders support containment of North Korea's 'provocative actions'

2017-04-24 08:11 | www.trend.az | 0

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to take steps necessary to contain "provocative actions" of North Korea, Sputnik reported citing local media.

The two politicians held a phone conversation earlier in the day, the Kyodo news agency reported citing Abe.