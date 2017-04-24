Turkish FM to visit Uzbekistan

2017-04-24

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 24

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan April 25, the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said.

It is expected that Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will receive the Turkish foreign minister.

In addition, the Turkish delegation will hold talks in the Senate (the upper house) of the Uzbek Parliament, the ministries of foreign affairs and foreign trade.