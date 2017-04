Azerbaijani FM leaves for Lithuania

2017-04-24 10:31 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has left for an official visit to Lithuania, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Apr. 24.

Within the framework of the visit, Mammadyarov will meet with his Lithuanian counterpart Linas Linkevicius and other government officials.

During the talks, the sides will discuss prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania.