Total, Iran to sign gas deal as Trump OK with nuclear pact

2017-04-24 11:39 | www.trend.az | 0

Tehran, Iran, April 23

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iran is going to sign a deal on South Pars gas field’s Phase 11 with Total which will most likely happen in less than a month, Iran’s Deputy Oil Minister for International Affairs and Trade Amir Hossein Zamaninia said.

The news comes a few days after US President Donald Trump extended a halt to the implementation of a set of sanctions on Iran, easing concerns by Total that their deal with Iran would be stalled if Trump implemented the sanctions.

Previously, the company was waiting for the settlement of some changes in Washington, which now have happened and the company is continuing the talks, Zamaninia mentioned in an interview with ISNA news agency April 23.

On February 19, Iran’s Deputy Oil Minister Ali Kardor said Total had started planning to build the first pillar of the platform at South Pars Phase 11. "A team from Total recently visited Iran…. They have stressed that they will continue their cooperation with Iran," Kardor said.

The CEO of France’s Total Patrick Pouyanne had said Feb. 9 that the company planned to make a final investment decision on a $2 billion gas project in Iran by summer, but added the decision hinged on the renewal of US sanctions waivers.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson certified on April 18 that Iran is complying with the terms of former President Barack Obama's historic deal to roll back its nuclear program. The certification, made to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), extended sanctions relief to Iran.

In an April 2016 campaign speech, Trump claimed that Iran had already violated the deal, immediately after Obama had made it.

Last week Iran caught up with Qatar in extracting gas from the joint field. With the new deal, Iran will probably leave Qatar behind, fulfilling a decades-long dream.