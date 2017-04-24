ADB approves $80M loan for Uzbek railway electrification

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 24

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved an $80 million loan for the electrification of 145 kilometers (km) of railway in Uzbekistan, linking the cities of Pap, Namangan, and Andijan, the ADB said in a message on its website Apr. 24.

The electrified track is part of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Corridor 2, a critical transport link in the region, according to the message.

The project will facilitate direct and efficient operation of both freight and passenger train services linking major cities in the Fergana Valley - home to nearly a third of Uzbekistan’s population - with Tashkent, the country’s capital, the message said.

The project will help improve transport connectivity and encourage growth and job creation in the Fergana Valley.

The total project cost is estimated at $177.45 million, with O’zbekiston Temir Yo’llari (UTY) - the public railway company - and the Uzbek government contributing $97.45 million.

ADB’s investment will finance supervision consultants, procurement of plant, procurement of maintenance equipment and machinery, and procurement of materials for external power supply.

Uzbekistan joined the ADB in 1995.