Iran, Kyrgyzstan sign co-op deal

2017-04-24

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 24

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran and Kyrgyzstan signed a memorandum of understanding to boost political and economic cooperation.

The nine-article document was signed by Ali Larijani, Iranian parliament’s speaker, and his Kyrgyz counterpart Chynybai Tursunbekov in Tehran Apr. 24, the state-run IRINN TV reported.

The MOU envisages parliamentary cooperation, expanding trade and economic ties and taking legal measures for fighting drug production and smuggling.

The two countries also decided to encourage inter-parliamentary relations through creating parliamentary friendship groups and organizing regular exchanges by holding mutual visits.

Fighting extremism and terrorism in the region was also a part of the signed memorandum.

Heading a parliamentary delegation, Chynybai Tursunbekov arrived in Tehran on Apr. 23.

He is scheduled to meet with senior Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi and head of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Gholam Hossein Shafei.