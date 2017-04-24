Mehriban Aliyeva’s becoming First VP great symbol of women empowerment: OIC

2017-04-24

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 24

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

Appointment of first lady Mehriban Aliyeva as the first vice-president of Azerbaijan is a major step forward and a great symbol in promoting the empowerment of women, Yusuf bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

Empowerment of women is a fundamental objective of the OIC, as stipulated by its Ten-Year Program of Action, according to him.

The OIC secretary general said the program represents a model for involving women in the decision-making process in OIC member states.

“I wrote the first lady a congratulatory message immediately after her appointment as the first vice-president,” he added.