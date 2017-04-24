Iran’s Khamenei pardons, commutes 593 prisoners

2017-04-24 16:33 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 24



By Fatih Karimov – Trend:



Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has declared an amnesty on the occasion of the Mab'ath (the anniversary of the appointment of Mohammad to prophethood) religious holiday in the country.



Khamenei agreed to pardon or reduce the sentences of 593 inmates convicted by various Iranian courts on Apr. 24, the leader's official website said.



The head of Iran's judiciary Sadiq Amoli Larijani appealed to the Supreme Leader with a letter in which he asked for pardon and reduced sentences of some convicts of military, civil and revolutionary courts.



The supreme leader signed a relevant decree. Iran's Constitution grants him the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon the recommendation of the judiciary chief.