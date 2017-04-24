Bulent Korkmaz: Shopping festival suits Baku well

www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 24

Trend:

Holding a shopping festival in Baku proves that the city keeps pace with the world’s large cities, former football player of the Turkish Galatasaray football club and the national team, coach Bulent Korkmaz said in an interview posted on the website of the Baku Shopping Festival (www.bakushopfest.com).

“Shopping festival suits Baku very well. Such festivals are usually held in cities that are developing from the cultural, economic and trade standpoint,” he noted.

Korkmaz did not exclude the possibility of visiting Baku in early May to benefit from the shopping festival’s advantageous offers.

The Baku Shopping Festival started April 10 and will last until May 10. The shopping festival is being held with organizational support of the Azerbaijan Convention Bureau under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.