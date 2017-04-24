Baku: The Independent’s anti-Azerbaijani article causes regret

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev has commented on an anti-Azerbaijani article published in the UK’s Independent online newspaper Apr. 20.

Speaking to Trend on the matter, Hajiyev said that Robert O’Connor, the author of the anti-Azerbaijani article, illegally visited the occupied Azerbaijani territories without the consent and permission of the country.

“During his illegal visit, Robert O’Connor by politicizing football and sports in general is trying to promote the regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories,” Hajiyev noted. “The article openly demonstrates the one-sided and biased position of the author. It is clear that the author prepared his article for the order of Armenian lobbyists.”

The Azerbaijani side, using the right of reply, sent an article reflecting the country’s point of view to the editorial staff of the Independent newspaper April 20, but this article hasn’t been published yet, Hajiyev said.

Such behavior contradicts journalism ethics and principles of objectivity, he noted, adding that nevertheless, the Azerbaijani side expressed its stance in a comment posted below O’Connor’s article.

Regarding the author’s attempt to politicize sports, Hajiyev said that such international football governing bodies as FIFA and UEFA in their activities are guided by the norms and principles of international law and respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.

In this regard, the Qarabag football club is the legitimate football club representing the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, he noted.

It is regrettable that The Independent newspaper published such an article of propaganda nature, he added.

The author of the article will be added to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s list of undesirable persons, Hajiyev said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.