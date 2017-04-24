Saudi Arabian energy minister to visit Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 24

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih will visit Baku on Apr. 25-27, Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry told Trend Apr. 24.

The issues related to the upcoming visit were discussed with Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Natig Aliyev and Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Baku Musaad Al-Sleem.

Natig Aliyev noted that this visit is an important event for development of energy cooperation between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani minister recalled that he had close communications with Minister Al-Falih during the events held within OPEC and expressed his confidence that the meeting in Baku will further strengthen the ties between the two countries, according to the ministry.

Ambassador Al-Sleem, for his part, noted that Al-Falih, who was the head of Saudi Aramco for a long time, has great experience in the oil and gas sphere, and his meetings in Baku will benefit the development of bilateral energy cooperation.

As part of his visit to Baku, the Saudi minister will hold meetings with Natig Aliyev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Huseyngulu Bagirov, Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) Shahmar Movsumov and President of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev. Meanwhile, the program of Al-Falih’s Baku visit, at his own request, includes visits to Bibiheybat and Sangachal.

