Azerbaijani soldiers disabled in April battles given high-tech prostheses (PHOTO, VIDEO)

2017-04-24 19:09 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who became disabled in the April battles have been supplied with high-tech prostheses at the directions of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

These high-tech prostheses were chosen after careful examination of individual needs of the soldiers and officers who lost their body parts in the April battles in 2016.

At a meeting with a group of the disabled soldiers and officers on April 3, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva gave instructions to supply them with artificial replacements for missing body parts to help them regain or maintain their mobility.

At Mehriban Aliyeva’s directions, the disabled soldiers and officers were supplied with prostheses manufactured by the world’s leading prosthetics companies, including German Otto Bock and British RSL Steeper.

The prostheses and orthopedic devices supplied to the disabled soldiers and officers are:

Harmony P3 vacuum system

Produced by Otto Bock, Harmony P3 vacuum system does both, regulating the best possible fit of the residual limb in the prosthetic socket with a weight-activated mechanical vacuum pump.

Smaller and lighter than its predecessors, the Harmony P3 pump sets itself apart with a lightweight and slim design that is readily compatible with a visually appealing cosmetic cover and can be combined with various prosthetic feet. The mechanical Harmony pump is intended for users with a moderate to higher mobility grade.

C-Leg 4 microprocessor knee

The C-Leg 4 microprocessor knee expands on clinically proven technology to deliver an improved, even more reliable patient experience while also making it easier to use and fit.

Manufactured by Otto Bock, the C-Leg has been setting fitting standards for transfemoral amputees since more than 15 years. More than 40,000 users worldwide rely on the C-Leg technology. The microprocessor-controlled leg prosthesis system is ideal for anyone with high stability and reliability requirements in everyday life. It also meets the demand for mobility and freedom. The knee joint is controlled by a complex sensor system, which permits adaptation to various walking speeds. Stability even in uncertain situations, walking slow or fast, negotiating slopes and walking down stairs step-over-step – the C-Leg supports these types of everyday mobility.

Bebionic3 prosthetic hand

Manufactured by RSL Steeper, Bebionic3 is the world's most advanced prosthetic hand.

Sleek, elegant and cutting-edge in both design and technology, Bebionic pushes the boundaries of multi-articulating myoelectric hands. As the world’s most lifelike, functional and easy to use myoelectric hand commercially available today, Bebionic is comfortable, precise and intuitive for patients, transforming the lives and abilities of amputees around the world – from helping them perform simple tasks like tying shoelaces to giving them back their control and their pride.

Silicone cover for lower limb prostheses

After an amputation, many affected individuals want to recreate their outside appearance in as much detail as possible. This can be achieved with a custom-made, anatomically shaped silicone cover based on the sound limb.

Every silicone cover is one of a kind and features a number of benefits.