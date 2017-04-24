Islamic Solidarity Games show true image of Islam: OIC head (exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 24

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

The Islamic Solidarity Games are considered to be among the biggest sports events within the OIC Member States, which manifests not only Islamic solidarity in action, but also shows the true image of Islam, a religion of peace, harmony and tolerance, Yusuf bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

“People today are living in a world which is frequently shaken by violence, indiscriminate extremism; radicalization and injustice. In other words, intolerance is sown and cultivated in various aspects of life: religious intolerance, such as Islamophobia; cultural intolerance in disrespecting differences; and intolerance towards the oppressed who seek refuge,” he noted. “In this context, promoting peace, development and solidarity is more than timely and crucial.”

Hence, declaring 2017 the Year of Islamic Solidarity in Azerbaijan is very appreciated and important, said Al-Othaimeen, adding that this solidifies the status and tremendous efforts made by Azerbaijan – an important OIC Member State – in strengthening bonds of unity, harmony, friendship and peaceful coexistence among people in the Islamic world and elsewhere, regardless of their different origins or cultures.

This is exactly in the same spirit that Baku will host the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017, added the OIC secretary general.

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Baku on May 12-22.

