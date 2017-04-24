Azerbaijan’s Bank BTB completes 1Q17 with loss

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 24

Trend:

Assets of Azerbaijan’s Bank BTB OJSC amounted to 239.023 million manats according to the results of the 1Q17, increasing by 13.34 percent as compared to the same period of 2016, said the bank in a message Apr. 24.

The bank’s loan portfolio rose by 15.08 percent during the period, as compared to the same period of 2016.

Deposit portfolio of Bank BTB totaled 84.285 million manats (growth by more than 11 percent as compared to the 1Q16).

During the period, interest income of the bank amounted to 3.453 million manats, while interest expenses totaled 2.371 million manats.

Meanwhile, non-interest income amounted to 818,000 manats, and non-interest expenses – 4.98 million manats.

The loss of Bank BTB reached 1.143 million manats. The bank’s aggregate capital corresponds to regulator’s requirements and amounted to 52.246 million manats.

Bank BTB OJSC was created in 2010.

(1.7022 manats = $1 on Apr. 24)