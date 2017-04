Trump didn’t use term “genocide” to describe 1915 events

2017-04-24 20:32 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 24

Trend:

US President Donald Trump didn’t call the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire “genocide”, the Turkish Hurriyet newspaper reports.

Trump used the term “Meds Yeghern” (Great Disaster) in a statement released Apr. 24.