Azerbaijani energy minister due in US

2017-04-24

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Natig Aliyev will visit the US on May 1-4 to participate in the international Offshore Technology Conference (OTC 2017) in Houston, the ministry told Trend Apr. 24.

Natig Aliyev is expected to deliver a speech on Azerbaijan’s achievements in oil and gas industry, energy resources of the Caspian Sea, opportunities of the country as an energy center, as well as technologies used while developing the offshore oil fields, said the ministry.

The event, which will be attended by about 2,400 representatives from 120 countries, is an important platform, where energy experts will exchange views in order to improve scientific and technical knowledge on surveys of marine resources and environment, and is of global significance for the oil and gas industry.