Turkmenistan, Belarus to talk cooperation

2017-04-24

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 24

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan and Belarus plan to hold a session of the intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation May 10-11 in Minsk, the Turkmen government said in a message Apr. 24.

The session’s agenda includes a wide range of issues of the Turkmen-Belarusian cooperation in priority areas: trade and economy, science and education, sports, tourism, culture and healthcare.

Members of the Turkmen delegation are also planned to have several meetings in ministries of Belarus.