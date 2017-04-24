Turkmenistan, Belarus to talk cooperation
2017-04-24 21:03 | www.trend.az | 0
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 24
By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:
Turkmenistan and Belarus plan to hold a session of the intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation May 10-11 in Minsk, the Turkmen government said in a message Apr. 24.
The session’s agenda includes a wide range of issues of the Turkmen-Belarusian cooperation in priority areas: trade and economy, science and education, sports, tourism, culture and healthcare.
Members of the Turkmen delegation are also planned to have several meetings in ministries of Belarus.