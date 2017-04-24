Azerbaijan mulls naphthalan ointment supplies with Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 24

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijani companies Ayan and Ag Naftalan are in talks with Kazakhstan over supplies of lemonade, mineral water and naphthalan ointment, said the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry.

The ministry noted that an export mission consisting of 19 Azerbaijani entrepreneurs is now in Kazakhstan.

The Azerbaijani businessmen met with representatives of Kazakh companies and discussed expansion of ties and the possibility of supplies of Azerbaijani products to Kazakhstan.