EU special rep to visit Uzbekistan

2017-04-24

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 24

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

EU special representative for Central Asia, Ambassador Peter Burian will visit Uzbekistan on April 26-28, said the press service of the EU delegation in Tashkent.

He is expected to meet with officials, businessmen of Uzbekistan, as well as get acquainted with the EU-funded projects in Uzbekistan, according to the message.

The press service said the EU financial assistance to Uzbekistan will amount to 168 million euros in 2014-2020.

Projects aimed at rural development will be implemented as part of the program of the EU assistance to Uzbekistan.