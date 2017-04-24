Azerbaijan working to up self-employment: minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 24

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Proposals are being prepared in Azerbaijan to increase self-employment, Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at a ministry meeting in Baku Apr. 24.

The proposals are being prepared jointly with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, according to him.

Mustafayev said currently, industrial zones and parks are being created, which will allow increasing employment in the business sector and give momentum to the development of the non-oil sector.

He noted that the Mingachevir and Pirallahi industrial parks are now being constructed, adding the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, Balakhani and Garadagh industrial parks already operate in Azerbaijan.

The economy minister said it is planned to open nearly 2,000 jobs in the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park and investments in this park will be about $1.2 billion.

“Investments in the Balakhani Industrial Park will amount to 22 million manats. Five waste recycling enterprises will start operating in the park in the first half of 2017, which will provide employment to almost 400 people,” according to Mustafayev.

He added that the Garadagh Industrial Park attracted investments worth $470 million, which will allow creating 2,000 new jobs.

“In addition, building nine mills in the Mingachevir Industrial Park will create more than 5,500 new jobs. Investments in this park will amount to 150-200 million manats.”

Mustafayev noted that in total, 85,000 new jobs have been created in Azerbaijan as of early April 2017, including more than 40,000 jobs in the private sector.