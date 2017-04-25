French election results catapult stocks higher

U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, tracking a relief rally that swept through Asian and European markets, after centrist candidate and market favorite Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French presidential election, Reuters reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 216.13 points, or 1.05 percent, to 20,763.89, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 25.46 points, or 1.08 percent, to 2,374.15 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 73.30 points, or 1.24 percent, to 5,983.82.

The Nasdaq Composite hit intraday and closing record highs.