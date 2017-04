Magnitude 7.1 quake hits the Chile

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Valparaiso, Chile, The United States Geological Survey reported on Monday.

The hypocenter is located 38 km west from Valparaiso in the territory of Chile.

The quake hit at 01:38 AM at a depth of 10 kilometers

No information was provided on possible casualties or destructions.