Trump to sign executive order to review barriers in US agricultural sector

2017-04-25 06:36 | www.trend.az | 0

Also, the executive order will terminate the White House Rural Council and ask the task force to create another similar body that will develop plans to more effectively establish cross-agency collaboration to benefit the agricultural sector, Starling stated, Sputnik reported.

“Trump will ask Secretary Sonny Perdue to establish a task force that does a 180-day review of regulations, policies, legislation that unnecessarily hinders economic growth in the agricultural sector,” Starling stated on Monday.

Other agriculture-related issues that may be addressed during the review include agricultural trade, regulator reform, rural investment and infrastructure, the Farm Bill and agricultural labor.

Earlier in the day, Sonny Perdue was confirmed to be the next US Secretary of Agriculture by the US Senate.