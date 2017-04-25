Meeting with UNEC professors useful for schoolchildren (PHOTO)

2017-04-25 10:07 | www.trend.az | 0

On April 24, the delegation met with upper class students at the Classical Gymnasium №160, secondary school №20 and the lyceum “Istek” (Desire).

Head of the Department of “Management”, Professor Kamil Shahbasov and Department of “Marketing”, Professor Telman Imanov spoke to the students of the Classical Gymnasium №160 about the education opportunities of the biggest economy- oriented university of the region. The Professors provided them with the detailed information about the departments they represent and the majors taught. They talked about the advantages brought by the major and the requirements of the domestic and international labor market.

Pupils’ questions on Internship Programs of UNEC, international affairs, majors, admission score, graduates’ provision with workplaces and other question were answered. Students expressed satisfaction of the information delivered by the professors and thanked them for the expanded information about the specialties.

Director of the Gymnasium, Flora Alakbarova assessed UNEC staff’s trip to gymnasium. She said pupils are usually in trouble with the university and major choice. They sometimes think if they chose the major Banking, they would have become a Director of the Bank. Revealing the essence of the majors taught by the university teachers is beneficial for their correct choice. I think meeting with UNEC Professors is very useful for them.

Director of UNEC’s Graduate Center, Professor Gabil Manafov, Senior Teacher Nazim Jafarov and the young instructors of UNEC Agil Azizov and Seymur Aliyev who were on business at the secondary school №220 met with the schoolchildren. They delivered expanded information about the dual diploma and exchange program, the opportunity of studying in 4 languages, an Electronic University Model and so on. They responded the students’ questions about the trainings in English and Turkish languages, SABAH Groups, tuition fees and other issues.

A promotional video of UNEC was demonstrated for the pupils and leaflets were distributed within the trip to schools.

UNEC is the brand of Azerbaijan State University of Economics. The brand of UNEC has been registered and patented by the State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patent on January 21, 2016.