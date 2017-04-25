Ukraine, Azerbaijan may start joint production in defense field

Baku and Kyiv can establish joint production of goods in the defense sector for further sale to third countries, according to First Deputy Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleg Hladkovskiy, says a message posted on the NSDC website.

Hladkovskiy paid a working visit to Azerbaijan, where he had meetings with the country’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, top management of leading defense and aircraft industry enterprises. The issues of bilateral military and technical cooperation were considered during the meetings.

“Our countries have significant experience for working out joint projects in the defense sphere not only for domestic use, but also for external markets,” said Hladkovskiy.

He noted that Ukraine and Azerbaijan should intensify contacts at the level of enterprises of military-industrial complex to create joint projects in the defense industry.

“Azerbaijan is an important and promising partner of Ukraine in the sphere of military and technical cooperation. I believe that the potential of our countries in the military and technical cooperation sphere allows to strengthen the existing cooperation and to work towards its development and prospects, especially in the aircraft industry,” added Hladkovskiy.