Weapons to be used during Azerbaijan-Turkey drills showcased (PHOTO)

2017-04-25 12:13 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 25

Trend:

An exhibition of samples of weapons, military and special equipment, which will be used during joint tactical exercises of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey on May 1-5, was held, said the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry in a message Apr. 25.

Experienced experts informed the military personnel about the rules of operation, use, combat and other capabilities of the equipment.

It should be noted that joint exercises, to he held in line with the agreement on military cooperation between the two countries, will involve armored vehicles, artillery systems and mortars, military and transport helicopters, as well as air defense units and anti-aircraft missile units equipped with modern defensive systems to protect groups from the air, according to the message.