Japanese FM planning to visit Turkmenistan

2017-04-25 12:15 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 25

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry hosted a meeting with a Japanese delegation, the ministry said in a message Apr. 25.

The issues related to the upcoming May visit of Japan’s Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida to Turkmenistan were discussed during the meeting, says the message.

Meanwhile, the discussion on future joint events was also held.

The Japanese delegation included representatives of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan Bank for International Cooperation, State Export Credit Agency of Japan, as well as Japanese ambassador to Turkmenistan.

The sides touched upon the issues of further development of cooperation in the oil and gas sector, discussed the implementation of joint projects taking into account the use of high technologies, according to the message.

During the meeting, an exchange of views was held on a wide range of issues of economic cooperation.